LAHORE (Dunya News) – The price of Ghee has been increased again on Thursday by 8 rupees before the Holy month of Ramadan.

According to details, the price of second grade ghee has reached 452 rupees from 444 rupees per kilogram (KG) and the five kg dispenser pack has reached 2260 rupees from 2220 rupees.

The people are saying that the increase in commodity prices every now and then has gravely affected their household budget.