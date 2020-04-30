Swat rally: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Imran, KP CM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued showcause notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for holding rally in Swat.

The ECP issued notices to the Prime Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Mohibullah and Dr Amjad Ali for violating rules and regulations. The notices were also issued by the District Monitoring Officer, Swat.

The notice directed the PM, KP CM, federal and provincial ministers to appear in person or through counsel on March 18.

It may be recalled that the EC had yesterday barred PM Imran Khan from visiting Swat. Despite the directives of the Commission, the prime minister has addressed a public gathering in Swat.

According to the new code of conduct of the Election Commission, no public office holder can visit the election districts. The second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is scheduled for March 31.

Earlier, former interior minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Ahsan Iqbal had asked the ECP to issue showcause notice to PM Imran for violating code of conduct.

During a press conference Ahsan Iqbal talked about PTI’s recent rally in Sawat and criticized the PM saying that Imran Khan is breaking the rule of Law, adding that even the decisions of the Supreme Court are not accepted. He also taunted Imran Khan explaining that he has nothing new to say.

Imran Khan has repeated a container speech, said Ahsan Iqbal.

Also talking about the Foreign Funding Case he mentioned that ECP is on the target now as the Institution has been investigating the Foreign Funding Case.

He further continued saying that the rally in Sawat was conducted even after the restriction imposed by ECP. He urged the Election Commission to turn them Ineligible otherwise the powerful might stop taking the law seriously.

He also exclaimed that where was Imran Khan when a pact was signed with IMF and the sovereignty of Pakistan was compromised.

According to the PMLN leader supporting Imran Khan is like supporting unemployment and inflation.

The PM should resign and let people live peacefully, added Ahsan Iqbal.