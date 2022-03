GILGIT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring to be 5.2 on the richter scale has jolted the areas of Astore and Gilgit.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported at 90 km away from Skardu at a depth of 60 km. People ran out of their houses in panic, however, no casualties have been reported.

Rescue 1122 teams have been instructed to remain on alert to deal with any untoward situation.