Pakistan desires success of Russia-Ukraine talks, early ceasefire: Qureshi

FM Qureshi handed over the relief items to the Ukrainian ambassador at Nur Khan Airbase.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Pakistan desired the success of ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine which should lead to the ceasefire between the two countries.

The foreign minister, talking to the media after handing over a consignment of relief items for the people of Ukraine, said that Pakistan always wanted a peaceful resolution of the issues as the war was not a solution to the problems.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the foreign minister as he handed over the relief items to the Ukrainian ambassador at Nur Khan Airbase.

Being sent through two C-130 aircraft, the humanitarian assistance consisted of the medicines, foods, blankets, and other items of human needs.

The Ukrainian ambassador thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and Pakistan’s leadership for sending humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people in the hour of need.

