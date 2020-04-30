Cylinder explosion injures three in Rohri

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control.

ROHRI (Dunya News) – At least three persons sustained burn injuries when fire erupted in a shop situated at the Rohri Railway Station on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According the details, the fire spread very quickly and engulfed two nearby shops and two hotels. The blaze also damaged several motorcycles which were parked near the shop.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams also shifted the injured persons to Rohri Hospital.

