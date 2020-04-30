NAB denies reports of no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has denied reports of a no-confidence motion.

According to a statement issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the NAB has nothing to do with the no-confidence motion.

The National Accountability Bureau has always strongly believed in carrying out its duties in accordance with the constitution and the law.

It may be recalled that PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accused NAB in a media talk.