All the steps should be completed by convening a meeting, added Aimal Wali.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday has announced to join opposition in the march against the government.

ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan presented his views about the ongoing political situation and expressed that the fate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been indicated by the government’s puzzlement.

While criticizing the Prime Minister he also said that the use of inappropriate words and personal attacks is because Imran Khan has panicked, adding that no-confidence is a constitutional right of the opposition.

Further criticizing the PM, the ANP leader also called Imran Khan to be self-centered and declared joining opposition in the march.

