MNAs express full confidence during meeting with PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Members of National Assembly (MNAs) during a meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan expressed full confidence.

Members of National Assembly called on PM Imran Khan on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Lal Chand, Shanila Roth, J. Prakash, Jamshed Thomas, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar and Saleh. Muhammad, Mujahid Ali, Malik Anwar Taj, Nasir Khan Musazai, Shehryar Afridi, Malik Fakhr Zaman Khan, Khurram Shehzad, Rubina Jamil, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Minister Sefran and Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan were included.

During the meeting, all members of the National Assembly expressed full confidence in the Prime Minister. The issues pertaining to progress on development projects in the respective constituencies were discussed.

The Prime Minister directed the members of the National Assembly to intensify public relations and mobilize the workers in their constituencies.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the popularity of PTI can be gauged from the large number of people participating in the recent meetings. The government has always worked for the rule of law and welfare of the poor and took the economy on the path of development.

He said that the government itself was bearing huge subsidy to provide relief to the poor. In our time record tax was collected which was spent on public welfare only. Government spending was cut so that the same money could be spent on development projects. The Corona epidemic deteriorated the international economy, but our government s policies were appreciated.

The Prime Minister said that the historic increase in agriculture, construction, major industries, exports and remittances was made possible due to our investor friendly policies, the government takes all decisions keeping in view the betterment of the country and welfare of the people.