PM thanks opposition 'wholeheartedly', declares no-confidence motion 'failure'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the opposition ‘wholeheartedly’ and declared the no-confidence motion of the opposition a failure.

Thanking the opposition, PM said that the opposition had made public forget the rates of onion and tomatoes. Addressing the Overseas Convention in the federal capital on Tuesday, the PM asserted that three stooges have created mess under the name of no-confidence motion.On one side is Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, on the other side is Asif Zardari.



The premier mentioned that on the issue of no-confidence motion, they favored me, I will not say anything bad about them. In response to public slogans of “diesel”, PM said that let me thank them, because they set up my party.

He went on to say that the PML-N had earlier started calling Fazlur Rehman diesel and it was a Muslim League leader who named him named Diesel, Fazlur Rehman used to make money from diesel permits.

Continuing his speech, the premier said that he is wondering how the country suddenly changed in 10 days, everyone has forgotten about inflation, everybody knows that Allah gives success. It was Zardari who put Nawaz Sharif in jail, Nawaz Sharif had made cases against Zardari.