Basis of our politics is democracy: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that basis of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politics is democracy.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that, PTI honors public opinion and clarified that the party does not want confrontation through planned Islamabad rally.

Responding to a plea of PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujaat regarding cancellation of public rallies by government and opposition, Fawad said that PML-Q head is an honorable personality and Prime Minister Imran Khan has always respected him.

The minister said that if opposition wants to hold a peaceful gathering than government will welcome them and provide every sort of facility.

Earlier, Chaudhry Shujaat urged all political parties to cancel their planned public rallies in the national interest of the country.

Chaudhry Shujaat, in a statement, said that Pakistan cannot afford such violence in current circumstances.

Inflation-hit poor masses of the country are perturbed over public rallies and politics of numbers, he added.

It merits mention that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on the entire nation to march towards the federal capital on March 23 for an anti-government long march.

The PDM chief said that we will hold a historic rally from the doors of Parliament house to Shahra-e-Dastoor through which the members of the parliament would be provided a safe passage to reach the House to attend the parliament session.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a historic rally at federal capital’s D-Chowk on March 27.

Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a historic public gathering.

The minister said that the world will witness how Pakistani nation stands with their captain for its freedom and sovereignty.