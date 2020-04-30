Pakistan, Indonesia agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties covering political trade

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties covering political trade, and economic matters.

According to sources, the understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Ms Retno Marsudi.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation at the United Nations (UN), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other multilateral forums.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to deepen relations in the areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism.

During a telephonic conversation Fm Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah acknowledged the long history of close cooperation between both brotherly countries.

The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the partnership.

They also agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest, both bilateral and multilateral.