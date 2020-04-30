Agenda of Fazl is to sabotage OIC FMs meeting in Islamabad: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday deplored Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s announcement for holding a long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

Chaudhry Fawad in a message on Twitter said the real agenda of Fazlur Rehman was to sabotage meeting of the foreign ministers of members’ states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled in Islamabad on the same days (March 22-23).

The minister said it was hard for the opposition to digest the conference of OIC FMs after a hiatus of 15 years. Therefore, they wanted to block Islamabad on March 23 when the whole country would be celebrating the Pakistan Day.

The minister said the government knew how to deal with the miscreants.

