PDM announces long march towards Islamabad on March 23

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on the entire nation to march towards the federal capital on March 23 for an anti-government long march.

Addressing the media after the meeting of the joint opposition in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the workers of joint opposition parties to reach Islamabad on March 23 for a massive power show.

The PDM chief said that we will hold a historic rally from the doors of Parliament house to Shahra-e-Dastoor through which the members of the parliament would be provided a safe passage to reach the House to attend the parliament session.

He said that the people should be ready for staying in Islamabad and we don’t know for how long the march would last.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) have also been invited to take part in the long march. He expressed the confidence that their response would be positive.

Fazlur Rehman said that the no-confidence motion tabled by the joint opposition against the prime minister was in-line with the expectations and the hopes of the Pakistani people.

Fazl lashed out at the PTI-led government for going against the opposition’s no-trust move by “warning the lawmakers from going to the Parliament” and opting for “unconstitutional” tactics.

He said that the Speaker National Assembly was bound by the constitution to call a session on voting on the no-confidence motion after the requisition for the session has been submitted.

“If the speaker does not follow this, he is liable to legal action,” Fazl warned, adding that the meeting’s participants also stressed that the session’s first agenda point should be of the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honor of the top leadership of the opposition. The PML-N president himself received the delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PPP delegation included former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, former Prime Minister Yousuf Gilani, Sherry Rehman and others. Senior PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Ahmad Malik were present at the dinner.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also attended the dinner. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Akram Durrani and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party (ANP) Amir Haider Khan, Aimal Khan Wali, BNP (Mengal) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Jamiat Ahle Hadith s Sajid Mir, Shafiq Tareen, Mubir Kabir and Shah Ahmad Noorani also attended. The political situation in the country was discussed during the dinner.

It is pertinent to mention here that before the dinner, opposition leaders held a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif during which they expressed satisfaction over the contacts for the no-confidence motion.

