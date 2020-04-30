Khanpur: Seven members of a family killed as car plunges into canal

Rescue teams have retrieved five dead bodies from the canal while two persons are still missing.

KHANPUR (Dunya News) – Seven persons of the same family, including five children and two women, were killed when a car plunged into into a canal in Khanpur on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim family, belonging to Gulshan Iqbal area of Khanpur, was going to Rahim Yar Khan by a car which fell into the canal near Kot Samaba 86-Pul.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot. Rescuers started operation and fished out the dead bodies of Nasreen Bibi (50), Rabia Bibi (30), Faizan (20), Mubashir (7) and Atif (9).

A member of the family, Sohail, told that seven persons were riding the car and two persons - Irfan (15) and Arslan (18) - were still missing. On which, rescuers have again started search of Irfan and Arslan.

