Interior Ministry decides to handover Red Zone to rangers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Interior Ministry on Monday has decided to handover the security of Red Zone in Islamabad to Rangers.

According to sources, a high level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Commissioner, IG Islamabad Ahsan Younis and others.

It was decided at the meeting that the security of the Red Zone would be handed over to the Rangers from March 20 to April 2. Rangers and FC personnel would be deployed on important buildings and highways in the Red Zone.