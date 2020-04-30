PML-N leadership approaches Tarin group

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Major progress has been made on the political scene as the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has approached Jahangir Tarin group.

After the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, the number games are in full swing and all political parties are engaged in maneuvering while the biggest group is also fighting against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Bazdar.

Pertaining to the matter, the PML-N opposition leader in Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will meet the group today. Aun Chaudhry has confirmed contact with Hamza Shehbaz.

Hamza Shehbaz will seek the cooperation of the Tarin group regarding the no-confidence motion and the leadership of both sides will work out a joint strategy.