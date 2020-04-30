No-trust motion: Govt to summon NA session after OIC FMs meeting

Government has decided on Monday, to summon the National Assembly session after the OIC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government has decided on Monday, to summon the National Assembly (NA) session after the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting.

As per sources, the issue of no-confidence motion will be dealt with after the OIC session.

It merits mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee gave powers to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to make final decisions amid current political situation of the country.

The committee decided to continue aggressive policy and public contact campaign across the country.

PTI, while being hopeful that coalition partners will not side with opposition parties, has tasked ministers to address reservations of government allies.

The meeting was told that government is in no hurry to summon session of the National Assembly and PTI has support of enough members to thwart opposition’s no-confidence motion; however, the opposition parties are offering bribes to party lawmakers.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that opposition is in a hurry because cases against its leadership are nearing logical end.

On the other hand, in a bid to dethrone Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, opposition members have jointly submitted a no-confidence motion at National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the National Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

The motion was submitted by an opposition delegation comprising PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP leaders Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar and other members.