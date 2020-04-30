Federal ministers contact Aleem Khan to address his reservations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Several federal ministers have contacted disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan in an attempt to address his reservations.

According to sources familiar with the development, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak and Aamer Kiani have increased backdoor contacts while Aleem Khan awaits final decision of Tareen group.

Sources further said that if Tareen groups sides Chaudhry’s of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) than Aleem Khan could reach an agreement with PTI government.

Differences between Tareen group and Aleem Khan are visible as the latter was not invited to any of the meetings of the group except one and no meeting could take place between Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan in London.

Sources claimed that Aleem Khan will announce his future plan of action if PML-Q and Jahangir Tareen group decide to support opposition.