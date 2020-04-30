PM Imran loses majority and confidence of allies: Fazl

Fazlur Rehman said that the impression of failure of no-confidence motion against PM Imran is wrong.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost majority in the National Assembly as well as confidence of his allies, Dunya News reported.

Addressing media persons in Dera ismail Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a balloon which can be deflated by a needle.

He said the robe that Imran Khan was wearing has come off now and added that the impression of failure of no-confidence motion against the premier is wrong.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the impression that decisions are made elsewhere should be dispelled now. He also asked the Prime Minister to complete the numbers.

