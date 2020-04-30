National Assembly Secretariat suggests convening NA before March 22

The National Assembly Secretariat has declared the no-confidence motion against PM as per the rules.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly Secretariat has suggested convening a session of lower house of the parliament on any day before March 22, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, the National Assembly Secretariat has declared the opposition s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as per the rules.

Sources further said that the process of verification of members signatures on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and requisition of the assembly session has been completed and none of the members signatures turned out to be suspicious or against the roll of sign.

The legislative department of the National Assembly, after fulfilling all the conditions and requirement has sent the file to NA Speaker and also suggested to convene a session of lower house of the parliament on any day before March 22.

