Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Imtiaz Safdar Warraich on rejoining the PPP.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Central Punjab leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich has rejoined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich met PPP chairmen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House on Sundy night and announced to join the PPP.

