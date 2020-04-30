Three terrorists arrested in CTD operation in Sukkur

The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material from the arrested terrorists.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday conducted an operation in Sukkur and arrested three terrorists of a banned outfit, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were identified as Rashid, Mehtab and Ajab Ali and belonged to Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), a proscribed Sindhi militant outfit.

