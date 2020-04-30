One more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – One more person was tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,438 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,424,674 people were screened for the virus till March 13 (Sunday) out of which one more person was reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 51 active coronavirus cases in the province while 35,004 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 377 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 0.50 percent in the province.

