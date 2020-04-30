Present assemblies will complete their term: Ch Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that it has been agreed that the present assemblies will complete their term.

According to details, a meeting of PML-Q parliamentary party was held on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to contacting Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Tarin group were discussed. Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the no-confidence motion and the political scenario.

Addressing the media in Islamabad today, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said that the constitution and the law are very clear, the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) must act on it, we have made our decision, he is having final consultation with his colleagues.

He further added that PML-Q, MQM and Balochistan Awami Party are working together. If the opposition joins the alliance, they will resign from the ministries. Today, Aun Chaudhry of Jahangir Tarin group came for a meeting, he will tell about his support within two next days.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said that a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif could take place at any time and Prime Minister Imran Khan should continue his efforts.

According to the sources, an important meeting was held between the leadership of PML-Q and Tarin group. Matters were settled between Tarin group and Chaudhry brothers. Aun Chaudhry had an important meeting with Chaudhry brothers in Islamabad during which Tarin group and PML-Q had a mutual political meeting. A mutual cooperation was decided.

The sources privy to the matter stated that a meeting will be held soon between Tarin group and Chaudhry brothers. Moreover, contacts were made between the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and PML-Q. A joint committee has also been formed that has made the strategy on mutual association between both the parties.