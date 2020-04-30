PM did not come to fix prices but to ruin country: Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan you have completed your task of inflicting misery, now go back home, says Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday criticized the Prime Minister on his recent statement and said that Imran Khan really did not come to fix the price of potatoes and tomatoes but to ruin the country and people.

In response to the PM’s address in Hafizabad, the PMLN leader said that Imran khan you are the fall of Kashmir. You came to stop the CPEC project and to increase Pakistan’s ranks in corruption.

While criticizing the PM he exclaimed that, now that he has caused all these damages, its time that he may go back home. He also expressed that the PM’s approach related to foreign affairs has adversely affected the country’s relations with the global community stating that the PM has come to ruin Pakistan’s International relations and it’s been done.

Also talking about the economic crisis he further mocked the PM saying that he has successfully handed over Pakistan’s economic autonomy to IMF, along with mentioning the increase in the value of dollar from 125 to 180.

It is time to clean up the mess created with the help of foreign funding, added Shehbaz Sharif.

The PLMN president further stated that you have fulfilled the agenda of stopping 6% growth of Pakistan and raising the minimum 3% inflation to the highest 26% in history. You came to increase the price of petrol from Rs 96 to Rs 160. The PMLN leader further quoted the increase in the prices of flour from Rs 35 to Rs 100, sugar from Rs 52 to Rs 130 per kg and electricity from Rs 11 to Rs 26 per unit, while the price of gas by 100%, the price of medicine by 500% and ghee from Rs 140 to Rs 440 per kg.

He lambasted PM Imran Khan that as he has succeeded in imposing the aforementioned brutality.

The PMLN leader continued criticizing Imran Khan and said that you have made Pakistan the third most expensive country in the world and dropped grave troubles of Inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe.

Imran Khan you have completed your task of inflicting misery, now go back home and let people live peacefully, added Shehbaz Sharif.

