We will join hands with everyone to oust undemocratic PM: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilwal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that we will join hands with everyone to oust the undemocratic PM.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad the PPP Chairman said that we went to every person who could help in getting rid of the selected. If our numbers were not complete, would Imran Khan have been panicking. I challenge the National Assembly to convene today.

He also asked the PM to answer that who he has been referring to as animals in his speech.

The PPP Leader stated that Imran Khan believes in fixed match, adding that all democratic forces are using constitutional right against the undemocratic person. Not only the opposition but also the people are with us on the no-confidence motion

Proved by a long march, the Prime Minister has lost the trust of the people. They will not be allowed to rig, added Bilawal.

Further talking about it he said that every member has the right to go to the parliament and exercise their vote. The police forcefully got into the Parliament Lodge and arrested the members. No member should be prevented from voting.

We are peaceful and democratic people. We protested for ten days across the country but didn’t throw a stone, he went on saying.

Bilawal Bhutto also stated that the Prime Minister’s representatives are announcing that we will not count the votes. We appeal to the Chief Justice and the Chief Election Commissioner to allow the representatives to cast their votes.

The PPP Chairman expressed that No-confidence is against this foreign policy which has isolated Pakistan in the world. Imran Khan has created anarchy in the society. We want fair and transparent elections. We cannot tolerate the country being harmed by one person.

He further mentioned that the foreign funding case is still pending in the Election Commission. We demand the Election Commission to decide the case soon.

This is the first democratic no-confidence motion in the history of the country. Behind this movement is the power of the people. The no-confidence motion will succeed, said Bilawal Bhutto.

