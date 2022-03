Speaker of NA Asad Qaiser's nephew and brother in law assault motorway police personnel near Taxila

TAXILA (Dunya News) – Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser’s nephew and brother in law assaulted motorway police personnel on a toll plaza near Taxila while they were en-route Peshawar, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayub Khan reached the spot and arrested those involved in the incident.

The Inspector General (IG) Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and ordered concerned officials to take action according to the law.