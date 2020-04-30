LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz on Staurday responded to the arrest of former Senator Chaudhary Tanvir.

Maryam Nawaz stated on twitter that PML-N leader Chaudhary Tanvir was illegally detained in Karachi and then sent to Lahore without a transit bail.

She further added that the PMLN Leader is a chronic heart patient. His family members have been trying to get him medicines but they were not given access to him.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 12, 2022

What a shame, added Maryam Nawaz.

