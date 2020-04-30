PM to hold important meeting with Pervaiz Elahi tomorrow: Asad Qaiser

MNA's of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the allies stand firm with Imran Khan, said Mr. Qaiser.

SWABI (Dunya News) – The Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that a meeting of NA will soon be convened. The PM and Pervaiz Elahi will have an important meeting tomorrow.

While addressing a gathering in Swabi Asad Qaiser said that the National Interests of Pakistan are on priority. Imran Khan has brought independent foreign policy for the first time. Pakistan is a free and Independent country.

We shall have equal relations with the world. We will not take anyone’s dictation, added Asad Qaiser.

He further said that no-confidence motion is the right of the opposition, adding that the global powers are behind the no-confidence motion.

Asad Qaiser also stated that the MNA’s of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the allies stand firm with Imran Khan. A session of the National Assembly will soon be convened.

