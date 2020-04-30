Moonis Elahi hits back at Sheikh Rashid over his statement

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) and Federal Minister Moonis Elahi responded to the statements made by the Interior Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid on twitter.

The PMLQ Leader took to his twitter outlet and reminded the Interior Minister that he used to seek financial support from the elders of Leaders belonging to his party.

“I respect Mr. Sheikh Rahid but he has forgotten that during his student life, he used to take money from the elders of the Leaders belonging to the same party,” tweeted Moonis Elahi.

It should be recalled that earlier the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid while expressing solidarity and support for the PM said that those who have minimal votes in the province of Punjab have been blackmailing for the seat of Chief Minister.

