Govt committed to welfare of common man: Tarin

Shaukat Tarin said government was determined to uplift the underprivileged segments of the society.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is committed to the welfare of common man and several steps have been taken in this regard.

Addressing the ceremony in Lahore on Friday, he said many welfare programmes including the health card and Kamyab Jawan Programme have been initiated by the government to facilitate the general public.

He said that the government was determined to uplift the underprivileged segments of the society to strengthen them economically.

The Finance Minister said continuity of the economic policies is of vital importance to bring improvement in the country s economy.

