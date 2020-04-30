Opposition, a group of defeated mindset: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday termed the opposition as a group of defeated mindset as they were realizing their defeat on no-confidence motion against the government.

The opposition would face defeat in the parliament regarding the no-confidence move as it was always failed at every front against the treasury benches, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition leadership was a group of public money looters and they were trying to create unrest in the country for gaining their personal goals, adding the opposition was trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but it would not succeed in that regard.

The minister said all the allied political parties were fully in contact with the government and they would support Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farrukh Habib said the national institutions were strengthened and they were performing their duties as the recent incident of destroying the Indian missile was the ample proof in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan should take stern action against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leadership for bringing private armed force in the capital of the country and entered in the Federal lodges without permission.

He said Nawaz Sharif went abroad by the permission of the courts on the basis of medical grounds but when he reached in London, he started to criticize the courts and the national institutions.

