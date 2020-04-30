Sindh reports 2 deaths, 280 COVID-19 cases: Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali Shah said that 8,729 coronavirus patients are currently under treatment in the province.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 2 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 280 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 7,891 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 280 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that at least 8,091 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that 8,729 coronavirus patients are currently under treatment at various hospitals in the province.

