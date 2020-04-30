PML-N, JUI-F, PPP announce to hold rally in Islamabad

Opposition parties have suggested that a rally must be organized in response to PTI’s rally.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)—After the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to hold a mass rally in the federal capital, the other three big political parties also proclaimed to hold a joint rally in Islamabad.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) are among the parties who have announced to hold a mass rally in Islamabad.

According to the details, PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F held a meeting in Islamabad on Friday in which senior leadership including Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto were present.

The senior leaders from all three opposition parties have suggested that a big rally must be organized in response to the PTI’s rally.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, PTI senator Faisal Javed and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser claimed that the rally being organized by PTI in Islamabad will be the biggest in country’s history.