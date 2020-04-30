ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Few minutes after the Prime Minister’s address to a rally in Lower Dir, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held a press conference in Islamabad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Imran Khan is constantly using foul language. He does not deserve the prime minister’s seat.

“Listen Imran Khan! We know how to jam you. We opted for the path of decency but it’s in your nature not to respect someone’s civility. You abuse and insult others. Your language shows that you do not deserve to be the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Fazl said.

He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to explain how is the prime minister holding public rallies after the submission of no-confidence motion against him.

“He (Imran Khan) should be controlled. Pakistan can’t afford such people anymore,” the JUI-F chief added.



Fazlur Rehman said no-confidence move is a matter of getting majority’s support and the opposition parties believe they have enough support to succeed.

In response to the Prime Minister’s plann to hold rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif they are ready to face the ruling party in the political battlefield.

Shehbaz also warned the Prime Minister to ‘control his tongue’.