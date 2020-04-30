Police releases JUI-F MNAs, workers arrested from Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Protests from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities ended on Friday after police released Members National Assembly (MNAs) and workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) who were arrested from the Parliament Lodges earlier.

It merits mention here that Police conducted an operation in the parliament lodges hours after Ansar-ul-Islam of the Jamiat Ulema-e-lslam (JUI-F) set up camp inside the Parliament Lodges ahead of the no-confidence motion and arrested (JUI-F) MNA Salahuddin Ayubi and many others.

The operation was launched hours after Ansar-ul-Islam, of the (JUI-F) set up camp inside the Parliament Lodges. The group said that security will be implemented on the instructions of JUI-f chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying they were there to protect opposition MNAs ahead of the assembly’s session for the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Asif, Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah also got involved in the hassle to show solidarity with JUI-F. PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique received injuries during a clash with the police. He said that their meeting was underway when the police entered the Lodges, adding that the police was harassing the MNAs.