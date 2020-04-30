Red Zone, D-Chowk sealed ahead of expected JUI-F protest

Government has also sealed all routes leading to Parliament Lodges.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Thursday deployed heavy contingents and blocked all the roads leading to Red Zone and D-Chowk ahead of expected Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protests, Dunya News reported.

According to details, all the three routes leading to the Red Zone have been sealed while Nadra Chowk has also been sealed off with barbed wire in anticipation of JUI-F protest.

Government has also sealed D-Chowk while all routes leading to Parliament Lodges have also been sealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday warned that we will come on road again if our workers were not released till 9:00am today (Friday).

