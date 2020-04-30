Parliament Lodges incident: Application submitted to register case against Sh Rasheed, DIG

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senator Kamran Murtaza of Thursday submitted an application to file a case against Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, DIG Islamabad, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Islamabad at the Secretariat Police Station over police action at the Parliament Lodges, Dunya News reported.

Senator Kamran Murtaza has taken a stance in the application that police broke down the door of MNA s lodge and forced their way inside. He said that Assistant Deputy Commissioner was also present along with the police.

He said that police have abducted two of over MNAs and their guest during operation at the Parliament Lodges.

He also said in his application that police tortured me and other people present there. He said that DIG Islamabad was also in contact with them. He said that we were tortured at the behest of ADC, DIG and Interior Minister, therefore a case against them should be registered.

