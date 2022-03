Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – At least three persons were injured when a loader rickshaw collided with a motorcycle in Ahmedpur Sharqia on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of loader rickshaw driver who lost control of his vehicle due to over speeding and hit a motorcycle, injuring three persons, including a woman and a minor girl.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.