Presidents, governors can't enforce ordinances without constitutional conditions: SC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has said that the issuance of an ordinance without a state of emergency is a violation of the constitution.

The Supreme Court issued a written judgment on the ordinance, while Justice Qazi Faiz Issa wrote a 30-page judgment.

The Supreme Court in its judgment said that every word of the constitution should be strictly adhered to. The procedure for issuing the ordinance has been given in the constitution.

According to the decision, the president and governors cannot implement the ordinance without constitutional conditions. The ordinances expire after a few months. Long-term rights and responsibilities should be avoided through the ordinance. The legislative process must ensure that the rights of the people are not violated.

According to the decision issued by the Supreme Court, the Income Support Levy Act 2013 has not been approved by the Senate. Legislation enacted by the people s representatives is a constitutional requirement. Legislation passed through parliament strengthens the people and the federation.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by Commissioner Inland Revenue for Income Support Levy 2013. 581 parties had filed petitions in the Sindh High Court. The Sindh High Court had declared Income Support Levy 2013 unconstitutional.