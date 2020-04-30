JUI's Ansar-ul-Islam set up camp inside Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A sub-organization of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Ansar-ul-Islam has set up camp inside Parliament Lodges.

According to details, progress is being made on the no-confidence motion of anti-government opposition parties and in this regard Ansar-ul-Islam, a subsidiary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), reached outside Parliament Lodges where it was decided to provide full security to opposition members. Security will be beefed up at the behest of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ansar-ul-Islam volunteers have set up camps inside the Parliament Lodges which will remain in the lodges till the no-confidence motion is won.

Ansar-ul-Islam chief Engineer Abdul Zaq Abid Lakho said that we will provide security to the members of the entire opposition, on such occasions members are abducted.