ECP should announce immediate verdict on PTI Foreign Funding Case: Ahsan Iqbal

PTI had secured funding from enemies of the country, says Ahsan Iqbal.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Former Interior Minister of Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should announce an immediate verdict on the PTI Foreign Funding Case.

While talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Foreign Funding Case the former Interior Minister stated that PTI had secured funding from enemies of the country. Using symbolic words he further said that Imran Khan has not revealed anything related to money received in the accounts of tea vendors and computer operators.

ECP should announce an immediate verdict on PTI Foreign Funding Case. After the no-confidence motion, the aforementioned matter will be wasted, added Ahsan Iqbal.

It should also be noted that a delegation of the joint opposition met the Chief Election Commissioner and appealed to bring PTI Foreign Funding Case to a logical end.

