PM Imran could see his end coming: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday while criticising Imran Khan on the use of inappropriate words said that the Prime Minister could see his end coming.

In a talk with Media, the PMLN leader said that Imran Khan should focus on tackling the situation despite of using cheap tactics. Shehbaz Sharif made the aforementioned statement while pointing out that PM Imran Khan has been making threats along with the use of inappropriate language. According to him the PM could see the end to his government coming, therefore he has been reacting with ill words.

The PMLN leader stated that Imran Khan has been playing dirty politics. He also criticized the PM on his approach to the International matters and said that the matter of Kashmir could suffer due to careless statements made on sensitive issues.

A decent person does not talk like Imran Khan, added PMLN Leader.

On the other hand, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif stated that Imran Niazi has violated moral values in his speeches. He also lambasted the PM’ s approach to foreign affairs saying that Imran Khan has been talking irresponsibly on foreign affairs.

He further said that on Imran Khan’s statement even the Finance Minister had to say that such a thing should not have been said.

While Hamza Shahbaz strongly expressed that the PM should be stopped from talking as his words may harm the national interests.