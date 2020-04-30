No confidence motion failure will be last nail in the coffin of opposition: Shahbaz Gill

Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the opposition was using below par tactics to return to power.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said, failure of "No Confidence Motion" would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the opposition.

Responding to PML-N s leader Maryam Aurangzeb s statement, he said the opposition was using below par tactics to return to power but Prime Minister Imran Khan is not afraid of absconders.

"Those who were misleading the people for three generations have reunited in the form of opposition. Their aim is not to help the people but to save their money which they looted from Pakistan," he said and added that humiliation would be their destiny.

