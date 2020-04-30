PTI suffers setback in Sindh Assembly as PPP wins vacant Senate seat

While Agha Arsalan was fielded by PTI as its candidate for the seat.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a setback in the by-election for the vacant Senate seat from Karachi due to Faisal Vawda’s negligence.

PPP’s candidate Nisar Khuhro was elected as a Senator from Sindh with a toltal of 99 votes. Polling in the Sindh Assembly for the by-election on the vacant Senate seat continued till 5 o clock.

It may be recalled that the seat in the Sindh Assembly was vacant due to the disqualification of Faisal Vawda for having duel nationalities. Despite the announcement of boycotting the election for this Senate seat, many members of PTI reached Sindh Assembly to cast their votes.

PTI member Dewan Sachal and PTI member Sindh Assembly Karim Bakhsh Gabol also reached Sindh Assembly to cast vote.

While Agha Arsalan was fielded by PTI as its candidate for the seat.

It should also be noted that PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and then Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have also announced boycotting the election for this Senate seat.

The PTI leadership had contacted the leaders of its allies MQM and the GDA and recommended not to participate in the by-elections.

