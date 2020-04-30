PML-N contacts Tareen group amid rapidly evolving political situation

A high level delegation of PML-N wants to meet the group members

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has contacted senior member of Tareen group Aun Chaudhry and sought a meeting with the group members.

According to sources, a high level delegation of PML-N wants to meet the group members; however, the Tareen group has sought time to hold consultations on the matter.

On the other hand, after refusal of Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Usman Buzdar, the Tareen group has started consultations to adopt a strict stance.

As chances of rapprochement between PTI and Jahangir Tareen group dwindle, estranged members of the party have decided to keep the option of contacts with opposition parties.

Meanwhile, former Punjab minister Aleem Khan has left for London to meet estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Aleem Khan, who on Monday joined Tareen group, will discuss political situation of Punjab and strategy to send incumbent Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar packing.

On the other hand, the Jahangir Tareen group on Tuesday had formally decided that Usman Buzdar is not acceptable to the group.