MQM-P not to vote for PTI candidate in election for Senate seat in Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday has decided not to vote for PTI candidate in election for Senate seat in Sindh to be held today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the decision came a day before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi where he will meet the MQM-P Rabita Committee members in the wake of no-trust motion submitted by the opposition against the Prime Minister.

Sources further reveals that the MQM-P will boycott the election for Senate seat. The polling for vacant Senate seat will be held at the Sindh Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has awarded the ticket to Agha Arsalan for the Senate seat while veteran politician Nisar Khoro is the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate.

The Senate seat in Sindh fell vacant due to the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda.

