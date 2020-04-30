Attorney General calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed called on Prime Minister (PM) Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday.

According to sources, after the no-confidence motion was filed by the opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan held a meeting at the Prime Minister s House to discuss legal issues.

Sources further said that during the meeting, the Attorney General briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the legal issues related to the no-confidence motion, after which he left the Prime Minister s House.