Two children among four killed in road accident in Islamabad

Rescue source said that the identity of the deceased persons is not yet known.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least four persons, including two children were killed in road accident near Islamabad on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Sangjani Multi Garden area near Islamabad where a car skidded off the road due to over-speeding and hit a roadside poll after which it fell into a ravine.

Eye-witnesses said that fire erupted in the car after the accident due to which four persons were burnt alive. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

