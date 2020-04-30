PM begs own party-members for support, taunts Maryam Nawaz

whatever PM Imran is experiencing, it is the reward of his previous practices.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Monday taunted Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan by saying that PM is begging own party-members for support.

Taking it to twitter, Maryam stated that only God knows what will happen tomorrow but whatever PM Imran is experiencing, it is the reward of his previous practices. People who take the power for granted receive similar rewards.

The PML-N leader went on to say that in politics, the rise and falls are very common while the arrogance and pride creates hurdle in the path. While referring the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam added that it was the hardest time of former premier s personal and political life and even during the worst circumstances, none of his party members left him alone, because he always gave respect to the people.

Nawaz Sharif never showed-off his power to his enemies. He remained patient and civilized. He never made fun. He never used the foul language. It is pathetic to see PM Imran.

She went on to state that the students of life and politics are provoked to think on exhibition of such behaviors.

